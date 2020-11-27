1/
Trudy C. Breiding
1956 - 2020
Trudy C. Robinson Breiding, age 64, of LaGrange, Ind., and a longtime resident of the Sturgis area, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Life Care Center of LaGrange.
She was born March 14, 1956, in Sturgis, a daughter of the late Harry Earl and Cohleen (Price) Robinson.
Trudy resided in the Sturgis area her entire life and was a graduate of Sturgis High School with the class of 1976.
On June 23, 1999, she married Gerald Breiding in Sturgis.
Trudy was a truck driver by trade.
She enjoyed playing bingo and truly appreciated life in general.
Trudy is survived by her husband, Gerald; a brother:, Robbie (Rhonda) Robinson of Sturgis; and nieces Nicole and Corey.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Mary Breiding; and brother, Perry Robinson.
In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial graveside service and burial of the ashes will take place at 1 p.m. Monday at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is entrusted with arrangements.
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where relatives and friends may share memories and leave condolences for the family.




Published in Sturgis Journal from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Oak Lawn Cemetery
November 27, 2020
The Hackman Family and the entire staff extend to you our most heartfelt sympathy.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes
