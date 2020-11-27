Trudy C. Robinson Breiding, age 64, of LaGrange, Ind., and a longtime resident of the Sturgis area, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Life Care Center of LaGrange.
She was born March 14, 1956, in Sturgis, a daughter of the late Harry Earl and Cohleen (Price) Robinson.
Trudy resided in the Sturgis area her entire life and was a graduate of Sturgis High School with the class of 1976.
On June 23, 1999, she married Gerald Breiding in Sturgis.
Trudy was a truck driver by trade.
She enjoyed playing bingo and truly appreciated life in general.
Trudy is survived by her husband, Gerald; a brother:, Robbie (Rhonda) Robinson of Sturgis; and nieces Nicole and Corey.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Mary Breiding; and brother, Perry Robinson.
In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial graveside service and burial of the ashes will take place at 1 p.m. Monday at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is entrusted with arrangements.
