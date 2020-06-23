V. Gaye Currier, age 77, of Burr Oak, passed away Sunday evening, June 21, 2020, at Grand Vista Assisted Living in Coldwater.
She was born Oct. 29, 1942, in Portageville, Mo., a daughter of Amos and Rosa (Norman) Fisher.
Gaye resided in Burr Oak for the past 33 years, coming from Quincy.
On May 22, 1987, she married William L. Currier at United Brethren Church in Coldwater.
She had been employed at the St. Joseph County Register of Deeds office in Centreville, Associated Truck Lines and Leran Copper and Brass, both in Coldwater, and worked in the banking business in Quincy.
She was a member of Sturgis Evangelical Church. She enjoyed sewing, fishing and loved traveling with her daughters.
She is survived by her husband, William; her mother, Rosa Fisher, and sister, Brenda (Ronnie) Trowbridge, both of Caruthersville, Mo.; two daughters, LaRae (Bill) Ganch of California and Dana (Jeffrey Gollnick) Dunn of Sherwood; a stepdaughter, Carolyn (Joe) Wickey of Goshen, Ind.; two stepsons, Dennis (Kathy) Currier of Burr Oak and Doug (Rosalie) Currier of Coldwater; a step-daughter-in-law, Rita (Dale) Ultz of Burr Oak; 14 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father; a brother, Randall Fisher; and a stepson, Richard Currier.
The family will receive friends 5-8 p.m. Thursday at the Rosenberg Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 807 E. Chicago Road, Sturgis. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only 10 people are allowed in the funeral home at a time and funeral home policy is all visitors and family members are required to wear a mask.
Funeral services celebrating the life of Gaye Currier will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Burr Oak Missionary Church in Burr Oak. Masks will be required and seating in the church will be limited. Interment and graveside services will take place at Pemiscot Memorial Gardens in Caruthersville, Mo.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mrs. Currier's memory consider Dementia Society of America, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901; or the charity of one's choice.
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where we encourage relatives and friends to leave memories and condolences for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.