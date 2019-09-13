|
Velma Viola Wilber, 98, of Bronson, passed away Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at The Laurels of Coldwater.
A memorial service will be held at noon Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at First United Methodist Church of Bronson, with Pastor Samuel Gordy officiating. Visitation will take place 10 a.m.-noon at the church. Interment will follow at Bronson Cemetery. The family is being cared for by Dutcher Funeral Home in Bronson.
Velma was born July 31, 1921, to Ernest and Verna (Mills) Sours in Bronson. She was a 1939 graduate of Bronson High School and went to work for Superintendent Elwyn J. Bodley. On Oct. 17, 1940, she married her high school sweetheart, Quenten Wilber, at First United Methodist Church in Bronson.
She worked with her husband at Jive Hive and Bronson Floral, which they had owned. She was a secretary in the legal department at Kellogg Cereal Company in Battle Creek, a receptionist at Douglas Manufacturing in Bronson and a study hall supervisor at Bronson Middle School. Velma retired from Sturgis Union Products, where she was a receptionist and secretary.
Velma was a member of First United Methodist Church of Bronson. She sang in the church choir for 50 years, taught Sunday school, worked on dinners and decorating the tables for all occasions. She was past president of United Methodist Women, and worship chairman and past president of the altar guild. She also was past president of Preschool Mothers Club and Women's League.
She enjoyed dancing, teaching line-dancing, playing cards, decorating, doing all kinds of handiwork and her many friends as they were such wonderful support for her. Upon retirement, they spent winters in Arizona. She enjoyed singing and acting as Quenten and her put on many variety shows and comedy acts. Velma would dress as a clown, as she liked to make people laugh. At age 70, she learned to paint. She won an award for some of her artwork while in Arizona.
Velma loved her family, as they were her pride and joy. She would make special birthday cakes for them. Velma wished to be remembered as a fun-loving person who cared deeply for God, her family, friends and others. Velma was always so strong in her faith and knew she would be reunited in heaven with Quenten.
She is survived by her children, Sharry (Gary) Kirtley of Sturgis and Terry (Bea) Wilber of Bronson; her grandchildren, Gary (Rachel) Kirtley of Vicksburg, Michael (Xandrea) Kirtley of Romeo and Jason Kirtley of Burr Oak; and her great-grandchildren, Jacob, Joshua, Jennifer (Rob) Mason and Spencer (Jessica) Kirtley. Velma was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Quenten; her infant son Garth Elwin Wilber; and her brother.
Memorial contributions may be directed to First United Methodist Church Quenten and Velma Education Fund.
A special thanks to the staff at The Laurels of Coldwater and nurses with Southern Care Hospice for the loving care they gave to Velma. Rest in peace Mom, we will miss you.
www.dutcherfh.com
Published in Sturgis Journal on Sept. 14, 2019