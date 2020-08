Or Copy this URL to Share

Victor J. Brown, 89, of Auburn, Ind., and formerly of Wolcottville, Ind., died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Smith Farms Manor in Auburn.

A memorial visitation will take place 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange, Ind. In accordance with a statement by LaGrange County Health Department, masks must be worn at all times during the memorial visitation.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store