Vida Darlene "Red" Hunt, age 64, of Three Rivers, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 9, 2018.

Vida was born May 26, 1953, in Anchorage, Alaska. She was the first-born child of Cornelius Hunt and LaDoris (Gilmore) Hunt. Vida attended elementary school in Illinois, but moved to Three Rivers in 1964. Vida was an avid dancer and loved to sing, and loved music, and God. She accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as her Lord personal savior, at the age of 16, and was batized at Bethel Baptist Church under the leadership of Dr. Bobby Joe Tolbert. While in high school at Three Rivers High School in 1968, Jackie and Susan Wright formed a group known as The Cassanetts, entered the talent show called "Band Follies," and took first place four years in a row, with Vida as the lead singer. Vida graduated from Three Rivers High School in 1971 as salutatorian. Vida was part of the Miss Three Rivers pageant in 1972, was an affluent member of the Wildcats cheerleading team and was president of youth fellowship.

After graduation, Vida attended Eastern Michigan University with the concentration of special education. Her freshman year, Vida was nominated to her homecoming basketball court. Vida won homecoming "Kappa Queen," escorted by George "Iceman" Gervin, later drafted by the Virgina squires (ABA) then by the San Antonio Spurs (NBA), then named as one of the greatest 50 players ever.

After college, Vida worked for UpJohn Company, currently known as (Pfizer) until her retirement. On June 17, 1981, Vida welcomed her only son, Caprice Edward Hunt-McIntee, into the world, and he survives. Vida was very active in church at New Jerusalem Baptist Church, where she earned the mother of the year award, and was the choir director and church secretary for a number of years. On May 26, 1990, Vida married James Brown Jr., and lived in Sturgis, where she was a caregiver and provider for those that were homebound. By the grace of God, Vida, battled over 25 years with her health, but she never gave up, fighting the fight of faith, but God chose to heal her eternally.

Vida was preceded in death by her parents Cornelius and LaDoris Hunt, her stepfather Willie McLeod, her grandparents and baby brother Marco Alen Hunt. She leaves to cherish her legacy, her one and only son Caprice Edward Hunt-McIntee, (Oscar Olague Gonzalez-McIntee) of Chicago, her siblings Edward Nelson Hunt of Three Rivers, Annette Kimberly Hunt of Warner Robbins, Ga., Jeffrey Bruce Hunt of Three Rivers and Michael Allan Hunt of Sturgis. Special women in her life include Katherine McGee, Cynthia Patterson, Helma Gehlbach, De'ja McReynolds and a full host of nieces and nephews, Erin Anderson of Warner Robbins, Jessica Cain, Civelle Hunt, Bernadette Hunt, Chloe Hunt, Cindell Hunt and Grace Hunt, Henry Wayne Harris Jr. (Dena) Bonaire, Ga., Aaron Brown, Ezekiel Hunt and Geoffrey Michael Hunt. Great-nieces DeJah and Layla Harris, Mataya Hunt, and great-nephew Deidrick Anderson.

Celebration of life for Vida Hunt was held Sept. 5, 2018, at Sturgis Church of the Nazarene. Pastor John Shoop officiated.

