Vincent B. Klein, age 56, died Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at his home, following a long bout with cancer.
He was born in Three Rivers, a son of Vincent E. and Henrietta (Pluester) Klein and was a lifetime resident of Wakeshma Township, and member of St. Edward Catholic Church in Mendon. He graduated from Colon High School in 1982. He lived a full life doing what he loved to do, working the farm, raising his boys and loving God.
Vincent is survived by his three adopted sons, Vincent, Paul and Charlie; 12 siblings, Mary Klein of Mendon, Tom (Margie) Klein of Colon, Mark (Paula) Klein of Mendon, Jane (Barry) Vander Veen of Portage, Gary (Sandy) Klein of Mendon, Diane (Dave) Snyder of Navarre, Fla., Bonnie (Byron) Moser of Vicksburg, Carol Mack of Athens, David Klein of Mendon, Barbara (Wayne) Dale of Corona, Calif., Anthony (Patty) Klein of Mendon and Jean Marie Klein of Mendon; a sister in law, Tangileen Klein of Mendon; 45 nieces and nephews; and 45 great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Roger Klein; a brother-in-law, John Mack; and a great-niece, Judy Klein.
The family will receive friends 3-5 p.m. Wednesday at Eickhoff Funeral Home in Mendon. A Rosary service will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday at St. Edward Catholic Church in Mendon. A funeral Mass for Vincent Klein will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Vicksburg, where the family will receive friends for one hour prior to mass. Msgr. Thomas Martin will officiate and burial will follow in St. Edward Catholic Cemetery in Mendon.
It is suggested that memorial donations be directed either to Mendon Food Cupboard or St. Edward Catholic Church.
Memories and condolences may be shared and a video of the Mass will be posted later in the day at www.eickhofffuneralhome.com.