1/1
Vincent B. Klein
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vincent's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vincent B. Klein, age 56, died Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at his home, following a long bout with cancer.
He was born in Three Rivers, a son of Vincent E. and Henrietta (Pluester) Klein and was a lifetime resident of Wakeshma Township, and member of St. Edward Catholic Church in Mendon. He graduated from Colon High School in 1982. He lived a full life doing what he loved to do, working the farm, raising his boys and loving God.
Vincent is survived by his three adopted sons, Vincent, Paul and Charlie; 12 siblings, Mary Klein of Mendon, Tom (Margie) Klein of Colon, Mark (Paula) Klein of Mendon, Jane (Barry) Vander Veen of Portage, Gary (Sandy) Klein of Mendon, Diane (Dave) Snyder of Navarre, Fla., Bonnie (Byron) Moser of Vicksburg, Carol Mack of Athens, David Klein of Mendon, Barbara (Wayne) Dale of Corona, Calif., Anthony (Patty) Klein of Mendon and Jean Marie Klein of Mendon; a sister in law, Tangileen Klein of Mendon; 45 nieces and nephews; and 45 great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Roger Klein; a brother-in-law, John Mack; and a great-niece, Judy Klein.
The family will receive friends 3-5 p.m. Wednesday at Eickhoff Funeral Home in Mendon. A Rosary service will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday at St. Edward Catholic Church in Mendon. A funeral Mass for Vincent Klein will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Vicksburg, where the family will receive friends for one hour prior to mass. Msgr. Thomas Martin will officiate and burial will follow in St. Edward Catholic Cemetery in Mendon.
It is suggested that memorial donations be directed either to Mendon Food Cupboard or St. Edward Catholic Church.
Memories and condolences may be shared and a video of the Mass will be posted later in the day at www.eickhofffuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sturgis Journal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Eickhoff Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
NOV
4
Rosary
06:00 PM
St. Edward Catholic Church
Send Flowers
NOV
5
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church
Send Flowers
NOV
5
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Eickhoff Funeral Home Inc
311 W Main St
Mendon, MI 49072
(269) 496-2115
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Eickhoff Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved