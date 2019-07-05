Home

ELEY FUNERAL HOMES INC - CONSTANTINE
280 South Washington Street PO Box 27
Constantine, MI 49042
(269) 435-3505
Vivian Cannons Obituary
Vivian I. Cannons, 88, of Marion, and formerly of Constantine, passed away July 2, 2019 in Marion. She was born in Battle Creek on November 24, 1930, a daughter of Walter and Evelyn (Offman) Mead, Sr. Vivian attended Bronson public schools. In September 1949, she married Charles E. Vaughn; they were later divorced. On Feb. 27, 1987, she married Cloise Cannons in Centreville. He preceded her in death Oct. 23, 2011.
Vivian worked at Kirsch Company for nearly 40 years before retiring. She enjoyed reading, crocheting and having yard sales.
She is survived by her children, Carol Yesh of Marion, David (Pam) Vaughn of Elkhart, Ind., and Dale (Christine) Vaughn of Bronson; a stepson, Victor (Mary) Cannons of Constantine; grandchildren Jamie, Michelle, Candy, Heather, Christopher, Trudy, Rick and Shanan; and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Vivian was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands; and siblings Katherine and Walter Jr.
According to her wishes, cremation has taken place. Private family graveside services will be held in Constantine Township Cemetery.
Arrangements were entrusted to Eley Funeral Homes, Constantine.
Published in Sturgis Journal on July 6, 2019
