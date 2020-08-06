Vivian Spurgeon

Vivian Wynelle Shadix Spurgeon, 86, of LaGrange, Ind., died Aug. 3, 2020, at Miller's Merry Manor in LaGrange.

Visitation will take place Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at 5 p.m. and continue until the service time at 6 p.m. at LaGrange Church of Christ, 407 S. Townline Road, LaGrange. In accordance with a statement by the LaGrange County Health Department, masks must be worn at all times during visitation and funeral services.

On Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, a visitation will begin at 1 p.m. and continue until the service time at 2 p.m. at Flanders Road Church of Christ, 5130 Flanders Road, Toledo, Ohio. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Toledo. Frurip-May Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store