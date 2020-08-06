1/
Vivian Spurgeon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vivian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vivian Wynelle Shadix Spurgeon, 86, of LaGrange, Ind., died Aug. 3, 2020, at Miller's Merry Manor in LaGrange.
Visitation will take place Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at 5 p.m. and continue until the service time at 6 p.m. at LaGrange Church of Christ, 407 S. Townline Road, LaGrange. In accordance with a statement by the LaGrange County Health Department, masks must be worn at all times during visitation and funeral services.
On Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, a visitation will begin at 1 p.m. and continue until the service time at 2 p.m. at Flanders Road Church of Christ, 5130 Flanders Road, Toledo, Ohio. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Toledo. Frurip-May Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sturgis Journal from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Visitation
05:00 - 06:00 PM
LaGrange Church of Christ
Send Flowers
AUG
10
Service
06:00 PM
LaGrange Church of Christ,
Send Flowers
AUG
11
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Flanders Road Church of Christ
Send Flowers
AUG
11
Service
02:00 PM
Flanders Road Church of Christ
Send Flowers
AUG
11
Burial
Woodlawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Frurip-May Funeral Home
309 W. Michigan Street
Lagrange, IN 46761
(260) 463-3131
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved