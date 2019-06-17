|
|
Wallace H. Hershberger, 75, of Bronson, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019, at his daughter's home in Hopkinton, Iowa.
The funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday, June 21, 2019, at the Andrew Keim residence, 487 St. Joe Rd., Burr Oak. Perry Lehman and the Home Ministers will officiate. Interment will follow at Miller Cemetery in LaGrange, Ind. Visitation will take place 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019 and all day Thursday, June 20, 2019,at the Andrew Keim residence.
Wallace was born July 24, 1943, in Plane City, Ohio, to Jonas and Florence (Kauffman) Hershberger. On March 17, 1966, he married Polly Hershberger. She preceded him in death Oct. 5, 2009.
Mr. Hershberger was a lifelong farmer and a member of Old Order Amish Church.
Wallace is survived by his children, Ferman (Marlene Yoder) of Centreville, Florence (Joe U. Schwartz) of Centreville, Susie (Harvey Yoder) of Iuka, Ill., Betty (Monroe Nisley) of Livingston, Wis., Anna (Joseph Schmucker) of Clyde, N.Y., Amanda (David Nisley) of Bronson, Wallace Jr. (Lydia Bontrager) of North Vernon, Ind., Kathryn (Melvin Yoder) of Topeka, Ind., Jonas (Susan Bontrager) of North Vernon, Ind., Mattie (Bennie Beachy) of Delhi, Iowa and Joseph (Viola Eash) of Burr Oak; four brothers; four sisters; 60 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Online:?www.dutcherfh.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on June 18, 2019