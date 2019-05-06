|
|
Wallace Kenneth Bishop, age 78, of Colon, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Medilodge of East Lansing.
Wallace was born Jan. 4, 1941, in Chicago, a son of the late Linder and Susan (Odchodnicky) Bishop.
Wallace grew up most his life in the Chicago area. After serving his country in the U.S. Army's 101st Airborne Division as a paratrooper, he drove truck for Santa Fe Trucking.
On Feb. 26, 1960, he married Lynn Sobota in Stickney, Ill.
In retirement, Wallace and Lynn moved to Colon where he became a member of Colon American Legion.
Wallace is survived by his wife, Lynn Bishop of Colon; a son, David Bishop of Chicago; two daughters, Mary Kruse of Chicago Ridge, Ill., and Ann (Jamie) Velez of Chicago; grandchildren Erin Kruse, Thomas Kruse and Jordan Velez; and two sisters, Claudette Janetka and Ruth Nielsen.
He was preceded in death by a son, Thomas Bishop, who was serving in the U.S. Navy as an airman; and a brother, Eugene Bishop.
Following Wallace's wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. June 1, 2019, at Colon American Legion post 454.
Published in Sturgis Journal on May 7, 2019