Walter G. Curnow
1942 - 2020
Walter "Gene" "The Crank" Curnow, age 77, of Sturgis, passed away Thursday afternoon, Oct. 22, 2020, at Sturgis Hospital.
He was born Dec. 15, 1942, in Maywood, Calif., a son of the late Walter N. and Mary Ella (Symmonds) Curnow.
Gene resided in Sturgis since 1975. His early life was spent in Keokuk, Iowa, where he was a graduate of Keokuk High School with the class of 1959, and he furthered his education at Kirksville Teachers College in Kirksville, Mo.
Nearly all of Gene's working career was in sales, specializing in resins and epoxy. For several years, he was employed by Viking Formed Products in Middlebury, Ind., where he held various positions. Following his retirement, he began what he called his all-time favorite job working at the city of Sturgis compost site, a job he held for over five years.
He attended Radiant Life Church in Sturgis and was a member of Meridian Sun-Eagle Lodge #49 F&AM and an active member of the F.A.F.S.O.M family and the Republican Party. Gene seemed to always find time to volunteer throughout his community. Some of his volunteer activities included Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce and being one of the founding members of Generate Sturgis. He enjoyed fishing, bowling and loved playing golf, especially a round with his buddy the late Jimmy Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Arlene; a daughter, Robyn Renee Chorpenning of Lansing; two sons, Walter Scott Curnow of Beebe, Ark., and Michael Sean (Cameron) Curnow of Sturgis; two grandchildren, Mason Keith and Molly Kay Chorpenning; a sister, Judith Kay Wait of Smithville, Mo.; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Jane Ann Napier; and his beloved dog Sanders.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place. The family will receive friends 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at the Rosenberg Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 807 E. Chicago Road, Sturgis. A Masonic memorial service will take place at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5 at the funeral home. Meridian Sun-Eagle Lodge #49 F&AM will confer the service. Private burial of the ashes will take place at a later date at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mr. Curnow's memory consider St. Joseph County Animal Control, 652 E. Main St., Centreville, MI 49032.
His obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where we encourage relatives and friends to share memories and leave condolences for the family.

Published in Sturgis Journal from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
October 26, 2020
The Hackman Family and the entire staff extend to you our most heartfelt sympathy.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes
October 25, 2020
Dad it’s only been two days and I already feel a hole in my heart.... I miss you so so much
Michael Curnow
Son
