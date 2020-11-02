1/1
Walter G. Curnow
Walter Gene "The Crank" Curnow, age 77, of Sturgis, passed away Thursday afternoon, Oct. 22, 2020, at Sturgis Hospital.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place. The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at the Rosenberg Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 807 E. Chicago Road, Stugis. A Masonic Memorial service will take place at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at the funeral home. Meridian Sun-Eagle Lodge #49 F&AM will confer the service. Due to current conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a limit of no more than 40 people in the funeral home at one time. Private burial of the ashes will take place at a later date at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mr. Curnow's memory consider Joseph County Animal Control, 652 E. Main St., Centreville, MI 49032.
His obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where we encourage relatives and friends to share memories and leave condolences for the family.

Published in Sturgis Journal from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
November 2, 2020
The Hackman Family and the entire staff extend to you our most heartfelt sympathy.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes
