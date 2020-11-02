Walter Gene "The Crank" Curnow, age 77, of Sturgis, passed away Thursday afternoon, Oct. 22, 2020, at Sturgis Hospital.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place. The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at the Rosenberg Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 807 E. Chicago Road, Stugis. A Masonic Memorial service will take place at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at the funeral home. Meridian Sun-Eagle Lodge #49 F&AM will confer the service. Due to current conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a limit of no more than 40 people in the funeral home at one time. Private burial of the ashes will take place at a later date at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mr. Curnow's memory consider Joseph County Animal Control, 652 E. Main St., Centreville, MI 49032.
His obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com
, where we encourage relatives and friends to share memories and leave condolences for the family.