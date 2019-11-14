|
Ward Blaine "Herky" Hart, age 97, of Sturgis, passed away early Tuesday morning, Nov. 12, 2019, at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo, Michigan with his good friend, Jim Hankinson, at his side.
Herky was the oldest son, born Jan. 12, 1922, to the late Dewey I and Edith M (Holtz) Hart of Sturgis.
Herky enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1942. He was stationed in Corpus Christi, Texas, as an Aviation Machinist Mate during World War II.
In April 1943, he married his love, Phyllis Wheeler, in Corpus Christi. They were lifelong Sturgis residents ,where they shared 69 years together and lovingly raised their two children before she was called to her home in Heaven on Oct. 2, 2012.
After receiving an honorable discharge from the Navy in October 1945, Herky and Phyllis returned to Sturgis, where they built their family home. Herky returned to work at Formed Tubes, which held his position for him while he was in the Navy. In 1980, Formed Tubes closed and he went to work for Rood Industries, from where he retired in 1987. He also was a former Post Commander (1976-1977) and member of Neuman-Wenzel Post #73 American Legion in Sturgis. He obtained his private pilot's license in October 1946 and remained a licensed pilot throughout his adult life. He volunteered for Civil Air Patrol in Michigan. He enjoyed spending time at the Sturgis aAirport with his buddies.
Herky will be dearly remembered and missed by his surviving family and many friends around Sturgis, including his children; two daughters, Mary Rue of Salem, Ore., and Susan Long of Sturgis; a granddaughter, Randee Long of Fairlawn, Ohio; two grandsons, Scott Rue of Salem and Josh Long of Akron, Ohio; four great-granddaughters, Sara and Sidney Rue of Oregon and Isabella and Sophia Saluppo of Fairlawn, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews, including special niece "Daughter #1" Carol Ann Jackson of Lakewood, Calif., and nephew Stan "Junior" Eldridge of Centreville, Calif.
Herky was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; an infant sister, Carol; and four brothers, Neal Hart, Bruce Hart, Dale "Doggy" Hart and Ted "Puppy" Hart.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place. Burial of his ashes will take place at a later date at Fort Custer National Cemetery in Augusta.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Nov. 15, 2019