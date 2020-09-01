1/1
Warren G. Latislaw
1923 - 2020
Warren G. "Boz" Latislaw, 97, of Constantine, passed away Aug. 25, 2020, at his home.
Boz was born May 24, 1923, in Benton Harbor, a son of William and Elsie (Peters) Latislaw. He attended Zion Benton Schools in Illinois, graduating in 1941. After school, Boz went on to serve in the U.S. Navy.
On March 28, 1953, he married Doris Davison in Zion, Ill. She preceded him in death Dec. 7, 2013.
Boz was a machinist for Johns Manville in Waukegan, Ill., for 35 years, retiring in 1986. He was a member of Constantine Lions Club, St. Joe Valley Old Engine Association, VFW and American Legion. Boz enjoyed going camping and fishing.
Boz is survived by his son Larry (Kelly) Latislaw of Alpine, Calif., grandchildren Casey (Ashley) Latislaw and Jake Latislaw and great-grandchild Reese Latislaw.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Doris Latislaw; and a brother, William Latislaw.
According to his wishes, cremation has taken place.
Arrangements were entrusted to Eley Funeral Homes, Constantine.Online messages may be left for the family at www.eleyfuneralhomes.com.




Published in Sturgis Journal from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
September 1, 2020
Larry, Sending you my deepest condolences. I have such wonderful memories of your dad sharing shenanigans with my dad (Walter) and Uncle Artie.
June Johansen
Friend
