Wava Jean Watson, age 95, passed away from this life into the arms of her Loving Savior at 1 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Her death was caused by heart failure. She was a loving mom and grandma.
She was born Wava Jean Large on Jan. 18, 1925, in Sturgis.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Herbert, her parents, Samuel and Helen; a brother, Kenneth, and a sister, Barbara Huftile (Kenneth); and two great-grandchildren.
She is survived by sisters, Gloria and Margaret, and a brother, David (Carole); sons Larry (Cheryl), Jeffery (Beverley) and Roy (Anita); daughters Shelley DeBoer (David) and Susan Watson (Kevin); 13 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
Wava (Jeanie) loved family, her flowers, old TV Westerns, the wild critters in her yard and the USA.
There will be no visitation or funeral service. A private family celebration of life may be held at a future date.
The family suggest memorials be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Three Rivers Health/Home Care and Hospice.
Thank you Stephanie, Joann, Cara, Janine and Bob.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Hackman Family Funeral Homes