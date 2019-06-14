Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hackman Family Funeral Homes - Hackman Chapel
114 S Nottawa St
Sturgis, MI 49091
269-651-2331
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Fennell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne A. Fennell


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Wayne A. Fennell Obituary
Wayne Arthur Fennell of Burr Oak passed away Feb. 6, 2019, at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo, due to complications from kidney failure.
He was born June 23, 1926, in LaGrange County, Ind., and lived on a farm with his parents, James Arthur Fennell and Viola (Vail) Fennell.
The family later moved to Michigan on a farm and Wayne attended Trayer School and Burr Oak Community Schools.
After school, he worked at National Carbon Coated Paper Company in Sturgis as a linotype setter until his marriage to Netta June Brooks on June 30, 1951.
He became a full-time farmer until he retired at age 70, then became interested in restoring antique tractors. He enjoyed his motorhome and traveled to nearby states to antique tractor shows.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Netta June; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother and spouse, James Arthur and Margaret Fennell; sisters and spouses, Arlene (Howard) Cary, Belle (Victor) Decker and Norma (Donald) Wagner; a nephew, David Cary; and a great-nephew, Bryan Sosinki.
A time of sharing and memorial service celebrating the life of Wayne A. Fennell will be held on his birthday, June 23, 2019, at 1 p.m., at Rosenberg Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 807 E. Chicago Road, Sturgis. His great-nephew the Rev. Michael Wayne Cary will officiate.
Burial has taken place at Burr Oak Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations would be appreciated to Burr Oak 4-H Club, c/o Deb Adamski, 67433 County Farm Road, Burr Oak, MI 49030; or envelopes are available at the funeral home. A luncheon and time of fellowship will follow the memorial service at Burr Oak Grange.
His obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on June 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hackman Family Funeral Homes - Hackman Chapel
Download Now