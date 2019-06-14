|
|
Wayne Arthur Fennell of Burr Oak passed away Feb. 6, 2019, at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo, due to complications from kidney failure.
He was born June 23, 1926, in LaGrange County, Ind., and lived on a farm with his parents, James Arthur Fennell and Viola (Vail) Fennell.
The family later moved to Michigan on a farm and Wayne attended Trayer School and Burr Oak Community Schools.
After school, he worked at National Carbon Coated Paper Company in Sturgis as a linotype setter until his marriage to Netta June Brooks on June 30, 1951.
He became a full-time farmer until he retired at age 70, then became interested in restoring antique tractors. He enjoyed his motorhome and traveled to nearby states to antique tractor shows.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Netta June; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother and spouse, James Arthur and Margaret Fennell; sisters and spouses, Arlene (Howard) Cary, Belle (Victor) Decker and Norma (Donald) Wagner; a nephew, David Cary; and a great-nephew, Bryan Sosinki.
A time of sharing and memorial service celebrating the life of Wayne A. Fennell will be held on his birthday, June 23, 2019, at 1 p.m., at Rosenberg Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 807 E. Chicago Road, Sturgis. His great-nephew the Rev. Michael Wayne Cary will officiate.
Burial has taken place at Burr Oak Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations would be appreciated to Burr Oak 4-H Club, c/o Deb Adamski, 67433 County Farm Road, Burr Oak, MI 49030; or envelopes are available at the funeral home. A luncheon and time of fellowship will follow the memorial service at Burr Oak Grange.
His obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on June 15, 2019