Wayne Wilson, age 94, of Sturgis, passed away Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at Sturgis Hospital.
He was born June 9, 1925, in LaGrange County, Ind., the youngest son of 11 children, to the late John Clyde and Darcus (Montgomery) Wilson, who died when Wayne was 6 years old. Wayne was raised by his oldest sister, Blanche, and her hHusband, Ellis Rowe, in LaGrange.
He attended schools in Brighton and Shipshewana, where he excelled on the basketball court and where he developed his passion for farming.
On Jan. 6, 1946, he married Thelma Hart in Howe, Ind. They moved to Sturgis where Wayne joined his brother Henry in his house painting business. In 1950, he joined M&R in Sturgis, now Abbott Laboratories, retiring in 1985.
Wayne and Thelma built their own home in 1956 and raised four children. He was known as a hard worker and he enjoyed helping his children, grandchildren and many friends with projects, especially working with his son Denny, side by side, for many years, sharing their passion of farming together.
After retirement, Wayne and Thelma bought a home in Ellenton, Fla., and wintered there for 30 years, providing many lifelong memories for their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They had many wonderful friends and enjoyed happy hour on the porch, golfing and activities at the clubhouse.
Wayne was a member of lks Lodge, Eagles Club and was a longstanding member of the liars table at Chicago Street Café.
Wayne enjoyed his pontoon, fishing, golfing, traveling and spending time with his family.
Surviving are his wife of 73 years, Thelma; three children, Pamela (Bob) Springer, Jane (Lloyd) Schmaltz and Michelle (Tim) VanWormer; 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a daughter-in-law, Patricia Wilson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; 10 siblings; and a son, Dennis Wilson.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Grace Hospice and to the many personal caregivers who shared their love with the family over the course of Wayne's failing health.
The family will receive friends and relatives 4-7 p.m. Friday at Rosenberg Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 807 E. Chicago Road, Sturgis.
A celebration of life for Wayne Wilson will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Wilson family farm, 25368 W. U.S. 12, Sturgis, with Chaplain Kevin Brintnall, Grace Hospice, officiating.
The family suggests memorial donations be directed to Grace Hospice, 2725 Airview Blvd. #100, Portage, MI 49002. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Nov. 5, 2019