Wesley William "Wes" Thatcher was welcomed into the arms of our Lord on August 24, 2020 at 75 years of age surrounded by his family. He was born in Lansing, MI, grew up near Sonoma Lake near Battle Creek, attended Harper Creek High School, and entered the U.S. Army in 1962. After serving three years and being assigned to Hawaii, he returned to Battle Creek and the Vicksburg area where he worked for two decades at Simpson Paper Company. Wes played "Santa" for community events. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. He moved to Kline's Resort 20 years ago. Wes was a member of the Sturgis American Legion Post 73 where he served as Chaplain and was Chaplain for the American Legion Riders at Post 170 in Three Rivers.
Wes is survived by his loving wife who he described as the light of his life, Julie Thatcher; two sisters, Rose Hall of Gaylord and Carol (Elden) Johnson of East Jordan; his twin brother, Leslie (Judy) Thatcher of Skandia; his sons, Wesley (Christine) Thatcher, Jr. of Bessemer and Duane Thatcher of Augusta; and by extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Dorothy (White) Thatcher and a son, Darrell.
In keeping with his wishes, cremation has been conducted. A memorial service will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, August 28, 2020 outdoors at the West Mendon Community Church, 22994 Portage Lake Road, Mendon 49072 with Pastor Rob Wagler officiating. Masks and social distancing will be observed. It is suggested that memorial contributions be directed to the church. Arrangements were by the Eickhoff Funeral Home of Mendon. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.eickhofffuneralhome.com