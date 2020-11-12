1/1
Wilbur Lintz Jr.
1948 - 2020
Wilbur Rheo Lintz Jr., age 72, of Akron, Ohio, died Nov. 10, 2020, at Akron General Hospital, after complications from the coronavirus.
He was born April 19, 1948, in Three Rivers, a son of the late Wilbur Rheo and Helen (nee Eggleston) Lintz Sr.
Wilbur was a graduate of White Pigeon High School in Michigan and he went on to obtain an associate degree in business. He worked for Metro Parks for 28 years in the maintenance division. He enjoyed fishing and watching football, especially the Cleveland Browns, and watching the Cleveland Indians. His greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Wilbur was an honorably discharged U.S. Army veteran during the Vietnam War.
Survivors include his wife, the former Charleen Triola, whom he married Oct. 23, 1971; his daughters, Stephanie (David) Kubik, Andrea (Lee) Ellis and Amanda (Robert) Cooke; his grandchildren, Zachary (Sara) Lintz, David (Lissa) Rosewood, Kaitlin Neugebauer, Annelisse Neugebauer, Jenna Ellis, Gavyn Ellis, Sophia Price and Jameson Cooke; and his great-grandchildren, Sylas Meeks, Ayla Neugebauer, Payton Lintz and Autumn Neugebauer.
His sister also survives, Ruby McFall of Sturgis, Michigan; and his wife's brothers and sisters; and many, many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, Ohio, where Father Jonathan Zingales will celebrate Wilbur's life.
Family and friends may visit at the funeral home 1-3 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.
For those of you attending, we ask that you adhere to social-distancing guidelines and wear a mask.
In the near future, he will be buried at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Rittman, Ohio.
To leave a special message for the family, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.


November 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
