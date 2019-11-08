Home

POWERED BY

Services
Redmond Funeral Home - Kalamazoo
4100 S Westnedge Ave
Kalamazoo, MI 49008
(269) 343-6156
For more information about
Wilda Foley
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Redmond Funeral Home - Kalamazoo
4100 S Westnedge Ave
Kalamazoo, MI 49008
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Redmond Funeral Home - Kalamazoo
4100 S Westnedge Ave
Kalamazoo, MI 49008
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
7:30 PM
Redmond Funeral Home - Kalamazoo
4100 S Westnedge Ave
Kalamazoo, MI 49008
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Redmond Funeral Home - Kalamazoo
4100 S Westnedge Ave
Kalamazoo, MI 49008
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
2:30 PM
Sturgis Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilda Foley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilda I. Foley


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wilda I. Foley Obituary
Wilda I. Foley of Bristol, Ind., and formerly of Kalamazoo, passed away Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at home.

Wilda was born Oct. 1, 1925, in Kalamazoo, a daughter of Sibrane and Gertrude (Bassett) Hassing. She was a member of St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church and Sturgis Ladies of the Elks Club. Wilda enjoyed shopping, sewing and going to the casino.

On June 7, 1947, Wilda was united in marriage to Thomas Foley in Kalamazoo. He preceded her in death Oct. 10, 2008.

Also preceding her was a son, John Foley; and her brother, James Hassing.

Surviving are six children, Thomas Foley of Portage, David (Margaret Willman) Foley of Suttons Bay, William (Mary) Foley of Bellaire, Mark (Jerri) Foley of Kalkaska, Stephen Foley of Sturgis and Robert (Charlene) Foley of Bristol, Ind.; 13 grandchildren, Patrick Foley (Jacquelyn), Daniel Foley, Tyler Foley, Eric Foley (Alyssa), Ryan Cross (Susie), Nick Cross (Amanda), Zachary Foley (Emily), Nicholas Foley, Stephanie Fisher (Cole), Kim Evans (Mike), Kristina Foley, Jeremy Vance and Chris VanSice (Catherine); 19 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends will be received 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Monday Nov. 11, 2019, at Redmond Funeral Home in Kalamazoo, where a Rosary will be recited at 7:30 p.m. Services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment will be at 2:30 p.m. in Sturgis Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to or St. Catherine of Sienna Church.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Nov. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -