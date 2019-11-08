|
Wilda I. Foley of Bristol, Ind., and formerly of Kalamazoo, passed away Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at home.
Wilda was born Oct. 1, 1925, in Kalamazoo, a daughter of Sibrane and Gertrude (Bassett) Hassing. She was a member of St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church and Sturgis Ladies of the Elks Club. Wilda enjoyed shopping, sewing and going to the casino.
On June 7, 1947, Wilda was united in marriage to Thomas Foley in Kalamazoo. He preceded her in death Oct. 10, 2008.
Also preceding her was a son, John Foley; and her brother, James Hassing.
Surviving are six children, Thomas Foley of Portage, David (Margaret Willman) Foley of Suttons Bay, William (Mary) Foley of Bellaire, Mark (Jerri) Foley of Kalkaska, Stephen Foley of Sturgis and Robert (Charlene) Foley of Bristol, Ind.; 13 grandchildren, Patrick Foley (Jacquelyn), Daniel Foley, Tyler Foley, Eric Foley (Alyssa), Ryan Cross (Susie), Nick Cross (Amanda), Zachary Foley (Emily), Nicholas Foley, Stephanie Fisher (Cole), Kim Evans (Mike), Kristina Foley, Jeremy Vance and Chris VanSice (Catherine); 19 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends will be received 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Monday Nov. 11, 2019, at Redmond Funeral Home in Kalamazoo, where a Rosary will be recited at 7:30 p.m. Services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment will be at 2:30 p.m. in Sturgis Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to or St. Catherine of Sienna Church.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Nov. 9, 2019