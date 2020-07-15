1/1
William C Croy
William Carl Croy age 49 of Sturgis, Michigan passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at his home.

He was born September 14, 1970 in Sturgis, Michigan son of the late Donald and Diann Marie (Hardesty) Croy.

Billy resided most of his life in the Colon and Sturgis area and was a graduate of Sturgis High School with the class of 1989 and furthered his education at Glen Oaks Community College in Centreville.

He had worked as a mechanic at L & W Engineering in Middlebury, Indiana.

Billy was a member of the Eagles Lodge #1314. He was a league bowler, enjoyed cutting wood, construction work and playing corn hole. Billy had an appreciation for the outdoors and loved hunting, fishing, going to trout camp and fishing from Indian Bridge.

He is survived by one sister: Dyanna Croy of Sturgis; two half-brothers: Joby (Sonci) Morr of Rome City, Indiana and Stephen Morr of Vandalia; the love of his life: Christine Pratt of Sturgis; her daughters: Jozi and Jenna Bart and several nieces and nephews including: Zachary Miller, Kyle Croy, Brett Miller, Emily Morr, Hannah Morr and Timothy Morr.

In accordance with his wishes cremation has taken place. A gathering of family and friends to celebrate and honor the life of William Carl Croy will be held at a later date to be announced.

The Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is entrusted with the arrangements.

Memorial donations would be appreciated to the funeral home to help with expenses. Donations can be mailed to the funeral home at Hackman Family Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 9, Sturgis, MI 49091 or by going to the funeral home website at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com where donations can be applied to the crowd funding set up for the family and also where we encourage family and friends to share memories and leave condolences for the family.






Published in Sturgis Journal from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
July 15, 2020
The Hackman Family and the entire staff extend to you our most heartfelt sympathy.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes
