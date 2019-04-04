|
William E. Jones, 86, of Bronson, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Parkview LaGrange Hospital.
He was born July 14, 1932, in Ray, Ind., a son of the late Jasper and Iva (Binkley) Jones.
William had resided in the Sturgis and Bronson area all his life and spent the last 47 years at his current residence.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean War.
On Nov. 18, 1951, he married Celia "Sally" Brown in Clear Lake, Ind.
He had been employed by Americraft Carton in Sturgis for more than 40 years, retiring in 1996.
He was a member of American Legion and V.F.W. and enjoyed reading, working on lawn mowers, crossword puzzles, the outdoors, watching Westerns and RFD –TV channel, spending time with family and friends and attending church at Community Christ Church in Coldwater, where he loved to serve God.
Surviving are his wife, Celia "Sally" Jones of Bronson, a son, Randy (Pamela) Jones; two daughters, Dinah Bauman and Tamara (Wendall) Smallwood, all of Bronson; grandchildren Chynna Bauman, Ashley (Matt) Quirin, Drew Bauman and Dustin (Bailee Bates) Smallwood; a great-grandson, Chase Beier; step-grandchildren Catherine Fee, Dylan and Conner Smallwood; and a sister, Lena Hufnagle of Angola, Ind.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, William "Billy" Jones Jr.; and several brothers and sisters.
The family will receive friends and relatives 1-2 p.m. Monday at Rosenberg Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 807 E. Chicago Road, Sturgis.
Services celebrating the life of William E. Jones will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, immediately following visitation, at the funeral home, with Pastor Brian Hice, Community Christ Church of Coldwater, officiating. Interment and graveside services will follow in Woodruff Cemetery, Wolcottville, Ind.
Donations to help with expenses would be appreciated, to Hackman Family Funeral Homes. Envelopes are available or make donations at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Apr. 5, 2019