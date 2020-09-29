1/1
William J. Burkhead
1942 - 2020
William J. Burkhead, age 78, of Sturgis, passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Sturgis Hospital.
He was born Aug. 26, 1942, in Sturgis, a son of the late Ralph M. "Hap" and Eulalia M. (Houser) Burkhead.
Bill was a lifelong Sturgis resident and a graduate of Sturgis High School with the class of 1960.
On July 1, 1961, he married Evelyn McKercher at St. John's Lutheran Church in Burr Oak. She preceded him in death June 2, 2019.
Bill retired from the city of Sturgis following many years of dedicated employment at the wastewater treatment plant. He also had worked at Harter Corporation, Grumman Olson and Kolady's Book Store and News Stand.
Bill was proud to have served his country in the U.S. Navy from Oct. 5, 1959, to Oct. 16, 1962, earning the rank of E-3. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, woodworking, playing golf, going on drives and loved his dogs and cats.
He is survived by three daughters, Toni (John) Lesniak, Tracy (Kenneth) Brannon and Erin (Toby) Lee, all of Sturgis; two sons, William G. "Hap" (Kimberly) Burkhead of Sturgis and Travis (Sonia) Burkhead of Minneapolis, Minn.; 12 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a brother, Ralph J. Burkhead; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife; his parents; a daughter-in-law, Laurie Burkhead; and an infant sister.
The family will receive friends 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only 10 people are allowed in the funeral home at a time and all visitors and family members are required to wear a mask.
Funeral services celebrating the life of William J. Burkhead will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at LaGrange Missionary Church, 808 N. Detroit St., LaGrange, Ind. In accordance with Bill's wishes, cremation will follow the service.
Memorial donations would be appreciated to the family to help with expenses.
His obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where we encourage relatives and friends to share memories and leave condolences for the family.




Published in Sturgis Journal from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Hackman Family Funeral Homes - Hackman Chapel
OCT
1
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Hackman Family Funeral Homes - Hackman Chapel
OCT
2
Funeral service
01:00 PM
LaGrange Missionary Church
Memories & Condolences
September 29, 2020
The Hackman Family and the entire staff extend to you our most heartfelt sympathy.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes
