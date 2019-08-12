Home

William J. Gage


1963 - 2019
William Joe Gage, age 55, known as Bill, Billy and Bobber Bill, passed away July 15, due to health complications.
He was born Dec. 24, 1963, in Sturgis, to William and JoAnn Gage. They preceded him in death.
He is survived by two sons, Billy Jo and Stormi (Bird) Gage of Bourbon, Ind., Dustin Gage of Mishawaka, Ind.; five grandchildren; three sisters, Jo Lee McKinley of Bronson, Dan and Dianna Rhinesmith and Kent and Terry Andrews of Howe, Ind.; his stepdad, Richard Batten of Maple Vally, Wash.; special friends Rosina Aldrich of LaPorte, Ind.; and Robyn Weglowski of Mishawaka, Ind.; and his dog, Boone.
There will be a memorial open house 1-3 p.m. Aug. 17 at Howe Community Building, 205 Defiance St. (old fire station), Howe, Ind.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Aug. 13, 2019
