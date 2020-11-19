1/1
William R. Kelley
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William R. "Bill" Kelley, age 86, of Sturgis, went to be with his Lord and Savior Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo, following a hard-fought battle with COVID-19.
He was born June 3, 1934, in Sturgis, a son of the late Harold and Lilah (Lowing) Kelley.
Bill was a lifelong Sturgis resident and a 1952 graduate of Sturgis High School. He furthered his education at Michigan State University, where he completed an agriculture short course. In 1954, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he was a lineman working on telephone poles.
On June 9, 1956, he married Eleanor Studeman at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sturgis. Following his marriage to Eleanor, they ran a dairy farm for 13 years. Bill accepted a position at Ross Laboratories in Sturgis, where he retired following 28 years of dedicated employment. Bill had a never-ending love of farming and while working at Ross, he continued to farm with the help of his wife and children.
Bill was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Sturgis and currently at St. John's Lutheran Church in Burr Oak, where he taught Sunday school and Vacation Bible School.
Bill was a member of Dairy Herd Improvement Association and volunteered on the Farm Bureau county board. He was a supporter of 4-H throughout his life as a member, leader and parent.
Bill was a very loving husband and father. He enjoyed spending time with his family, whether it was working on the farm, going swimming or playing volleyball. He liked to travel and made the family vacation an annual event. He was very special to his grandchildren.
He is survived by his loving and dedicated wife of 64 years, Eleanor; a daughter, Cheri (Jeff) Haney of Winchester, Ill.; three sons, William L. (Jodi) Kelley and Kenton (Michele) Kelley of Sturgis, and Lyndon (Jane) Kelley of Burr Oak; 10 grandchildren, Crystal (Frank) Holtom, Shawn (Chris) Kelley, LeeAnn (Karl) Kelley, Glendon (Kristen) Haney, Jordan (Kaycee) Haney, Cole (Katie) Kelley, Brenden Kelley, Jaylyn Kelley, Quinn Kelley and Eleena Kelley; eight great-grandchildren, MacKenzie, Mason and Machiah Lytle, Hayden, Elaine and Lily Holtom, Benjamin Haney and Chaz Whitsel; a brother, Larry (Marilyn) Kelley; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Mary Jane (Marlin) Taylor and Bonnie (Stan) Wheeler.
Private services and burial will take place at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis. The Rev. Kurt Kuhlmann of St. John's Lutheran Church in Burr Oak will officiate. A memorial service celebrating and honoring the life of William R. "Bill" Kelley will be held at a later date, to be announced.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is entrusted with arrangements.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in William R. Kelley's memory consider St. John's Lutheran Church, 218 W. Main St., Burr Oak, MI 49030; or St. Joseph County 4-H Livestock Association, 612 E Main St., Centreville, MI 49032.
His obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where relatives and friends may share memories and leave condolences for the family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sturgis Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hackman Family Funeral Homes - Hackman Chapel
114 S Nottawa St
Sturgis, MI 49091
269-651-2331
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hackman Family Funeral Homes - Hackman Chapel Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 19, 2020
The Hackman Family and the entire staff extend to you our most heartfelt sympathy.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved