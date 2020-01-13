Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eickhoff Funeral Home Inc
311 W Main St
Mendon, MI 49072
(269) 496-2115
Resources
More Obituaries for William Rexford Jr.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William R. Rexford Jr.


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William R. Rexford Jr. Obituary
William Roy Rexford Jr., age 73, formerly of Mendon, died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Iowa.

He was born Sept. 26, 1946, in Three Rivers, a son of the late William R. and Beulah (Smalley) Rexford. He attended Mendon Schools, Glen Oaks and Kalamazoo Valley Community College. He worked many years at Rahau Plastics in Sturgis and for the public works department in Three Rivers. He was a rock-collector, made jewelry and enjoyed panning for gold.

William is survived by his wife, Jeanette (Anderson) Rexford, and son, William T. Rexford, both of Schaller, Iowa; a daughter, Tracey Rose of Holland; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; three brothers; and four sisters.

The family will receive friends 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Eickhoff Funeral Home in Mendon. That will be followed by food and fellowship at the Florence Church of the Brethren, 17975 Centreville-Constantine Road, Constantine, MI 49042. Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.eickhofffuneralhome.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -