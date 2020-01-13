|
William Roy Rexford Jr., age 73, formerly of Mendon, died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Iowa.
He was born Sept. 26, 1946, in Three Rivers, a son of the late William R. and Beulah (Smalley) Rexford. He attended Mendon Schools, Glen Oaks and Kalamazoo Valley Community College. He worked many years at Rahau Plastics in Sturgis and for the public works department in Three Rivers. He was a rock-collector, made jewelry and enjoyed panning for gold.
William is survived by his wife, Jeanette (Anderson) Rexford, and son, William T. Rexford, both of Schaller, Iowa; a daughter, Tracey Rose of Holland; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; three brothers; and four sisters.
The family will receive friends 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Eickhoff Funeral Home in Mendon. That will be followed by food and fellowship at the Florence Church of the Brethren, 17975 Centreville-Constantine Road, Constantine, MI 49042. Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.eickhofffuneralhome.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Jan. 14, 2020