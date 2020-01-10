|
|
William T. Doyle, age 96, of Naperville, Ill., and formerly of Sturgis and Chicago, passed away Dec. 30, 2019, at Springs of Monarch Landing.
He was born March 7, 1923, in Chicago, to his late parents, William and Bertha Doyle. He was the beloved husband of 73 years to the late Helen W. Doyle.
He is survived by seven children, William (Janet) Doyle, Sharon (John) Cerovski, Larry (Jane) Doyle, Denise (Peter) Illing, Joan (Bill) Foley, Tim (Megan) Doyle and Colleen (Kevin) Lenhard. Adored grandfather of Jennifer, Heather, Jeremy, Michael, Christopher, Kelli, Bridget, Maura, Glenna, Brendan, Connor, Timothy, Patrick, Ryan, Caitlyn, Brendan, Maureen and Jack. Loving great-grandfather of Jaxon, Malea, Ayla and Attigun. His sisters, Bertha Doyle and Rose Tufaro, preceded him in death.
He graduated from St. Rita High School in 1941. The school had a profound impact on his life, and he remained an active alumnus, as well as a major donor. He wanted to pay it forward and help students with financial need to have the same benefits he received. He was inducted into the St. Rita Hall of Fame in 1990 and awarded the Crest of St. Augustine in 2013. Doyle Stadium at St. Rita honors his impact on the school.
He briefly attended Chicago Teachers College, but left to enlist in the Army. He became a paratrooper and ultimately a 2nd Lieutenant in the 82nd Airborne Division serving in Germany and Poland during the Occupation after World War II. Upon discharge, he began his lifelong career as an entrepreneur, starting with a tavern and progressing into grocery stores, a dry cleaner and eventually becoming a successful banker. Seeing a new opportunity, he purchased a bank in Sturgis, Michigan and relocated his family there in 1967. In 1976, Bill also invested in the Campbell and Fetter Bank in Kendallville, Ind. The family is still involved with Campbell and Fetter.
During their 42 years in Sturgis, Bill made significant contributions to the community as a business owner as well as being an active member of the Exchange Club, Chamber of Commerce, Holy Angels Church and the Klinger Lake Country Club. Bill and Helen were awarded The Book of Golden Deeds in recognition of their contributions to Sturgis. One of his final gifts to Sturgis was fulfilling a need for a community gathering spot for sports and recreation by providing initial funding for Doyle Community Center.
In retirement, he and Helen spent their winters in Palm City, Fla., golfing, boating, entertaining and traveling. In the summers they enjoyed traveling the country in their RV along with a caravan of other RVers. They made their final move in 2009, when they joined the senior living community at Monarch Landing in Naperville, Ill. Bill enjoyed time with his family and planned and sponsored many a family vacation with his children and grandchildren. The last big trip was in 2000 to Ireland, where Bill has many relatives. He gathered them all together for a big party, a highlight of the trip.
Bill had many hobbies and interests including piloting his plane, woodworking, golf, travel and boating. He was a voracious reader of history and loved every new tech gadget that was invented. He had a talent for storytelling, mostly focused on his family.
A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 1500 Brookdale Road, Naperville, Ill. Visitation is 10-11 a.m., followed by a Memorial Mass at 11 a.m. In accordance with his wishes, his body has been donated to the Anatomical Gift Association.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Sturgis Area Community Foundation, William and Helen Doyle Fund, 310 N. Franks Ave, Sturgis MI 49091, 269-659-8508; or St. Rita High School Endowment Fund, 7740 S. Western Ave., Chicago, IL 60620. Arrangements are entrusted to Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home, 44 Mill St., Naperville IL 60540. For additional information, please call 630-355-0213 or email www.friedrich-jones.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Jan. 11, 2020