Wilma H. Peterson, 93, formerly of Lake Templene, passed away Aug. 3, 2020.

Relatives and friends will be received 1-2:30 p.m. Friday at Eley Funeral Home, Centreville. Social distancing guidelines will be observed and face masks are required. A religious graveside service will follow at 3 p.m. at Prairie River Cemetery, Centreville.

