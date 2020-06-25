Yvette Marie Johnson, age 51, of Wolcottville, Ind., passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Ind.
Yvette was born Oct. 17, 1968, in Independence, Kan., to Ralph Abston and Altalee (Moran) Stellhorn. She graduated from Oxford High School in Oxford, Kan., Kansas State University and IPFW. On Oct. 12, 2002, she married Brandon Gregory Johnson in Miami. Yvette was a special education teacher's aide at Prairie Heights Junior High School.
Survivors include her husband, Brandon Johnson of Wolcottville; a daughter, Tahlia Johnson of Wolcottville; her mother, Altalee Stellhorn of Fort Wayne; her father, Ralph Abston of Howe; a brother, Nicholas Abston of Nashville; two daughters, Stella and Sophia Abston; a brother, Christopher Abston of Fort Wayne; her mother and father-in-law, Sharron (Peachey) and Richard Johnson of Williamsburg, Va.; a brother-in-law, Trenton and Lanee Johnson of Portsmouth, N.H., and their two children, Tate and Kyrie Johnson.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Max and Ruth Peachey.
Visitation was held Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.
Memorial donations in Yvette's honor may be made to the Prairie Heights theater department.
There will be a gathering and celebration of Yvette's life at a later date, to be announced.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
Published in Sturgis Journal from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.