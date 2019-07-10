Home

POWERED BY

Services
Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
43 St Andrews Street North
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1TH
01284 723889
Resources
More Obituaries for Adrian SWALLOW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adrian SWALLOW

Notice Condolences

Adrian SWALLOW Notice
SWALLOW

Adrian

Formerly of Clare, passed away peacefully after illness bravely borne on Monday 1st July 2019. Beloved husband to Jude, brother to Brian, Ivan & Pete. Much loved uncle and dear friend to many. Funeral Service takes place at Clare Baptist Church on Friday 19th July at 1.00pm followed by a private family cremation. Bright clothes to be worn in line with Adrian's wishes. Family flowers only please, donations if desired for the St Nicholas Hospice may be gift aided online at www.funeralhelp.co.uk or sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Suffolk Free Press on July 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
Download Now