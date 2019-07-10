|
SWALLOW
Adrian
Formerly of Clare, passed away peacefully after illness bravely borne on Monday 1st July 2019. Beloved husband to Jude, brother to Brian, Ivan & Pete. Much loved uncle and dear friend to many. Funeral Service takes place at Clare Baptist Church on Friday 19th July at 1.00pm followed by a private family cremation. Bright clothes to be worn in line with Adrian's wishes. Family flowers only please, donations if desired for the St Nicholas Hospice may be gift aided online at www.funeralhelp.co.uk or sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
