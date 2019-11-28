Home

POWERED BY

Services
W A Deacon Funeral Services (Lavenham, Sudbury)
3 Norman Way
Sudbury, Suffolk CO10 9PY
01787 248282
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
14:30
AFC Sudbury
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan COCKSEDGE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan COCKSEDGE

Notice Condolences

Alan COCKSEDGE Notice
COCKSEDGE

Alan

Passed away at home with his family on the 20th November 2019.

Much adored

Husband of Carolyn,

loving dad to Tania and Amanda and granddad to

Oscar and Luca, father-in-law to Pete and Jay. Loyal friend, journalist

and sportsman.

Private cremation.

A celebration of Alan's life to be held at AFC Sudbury

on 16th December at 2.30pm,

where the family look forward to meeting his friends,

former colleagues and fellow sports fans to share

stories and memories.

Donations to

St Nicholas Hospice and MacMillan Unit, Bury St Edmunds to be sent to WA Deacon Funeral Services,

3 Norman Way, Lavenham, CO10 9PY.
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -