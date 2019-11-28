|
|
COCKSEDGE
Alan
Passed away at home with his family on the 20th November 2019.
Much adored
Husband of Carolyn,
loving dad to Tania and Amanda and granddad to
Oscar and Luca, father-in-law to Pete and Jay. Loyal friend, journalist
and sportsman.
Private cremation.
A celebration of Alan's life to be held at AFC Sudbury
on 16th December at 2.30pm,
where the family look forward to meeting his friends,
former colleagues and fellow sports fans to share
stories and memories.
Donations to
St Nicholas Hospice and MacMillan Unit, Bury St Edmunds to be sent to WA Deacon Funeral Services,
3 Norman Way, Lavenham, CO10 9PY.
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Nov. 28, 2019