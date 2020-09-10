Home

KING

Alan Lawrence passed away peacefully on 25th August 2020, aged 91. Dear Husband to Merle, much loved Dad to Debbie and Hazel, Grandad to Amy and Jack, Great-Grandad to Arthur. Family flowers only please, but donations in Alan's memory are for the British Heart Foundation or Cancer Research UK. All enquiries for the Funeral Service and donations please contact Hunnaball of Sudbury. Tel: 01787 313303 Alan will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Sept. 10, 2020
