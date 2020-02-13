|
ROSCOE
Alan John Sadly passed away after a bravely fought battle with cancer on 26th January 2020, aged 72 years. Loving partner to Mary, adored father to Mark and Suzanne and much loved Grandad to his 5 grandchildren. You maybe gone from our sight, but never from our hearts. Everyone who knew Alan from his many years growing up and working in and around the Sudbury area are welcome to attend his funeral at Weeley Crematorium, Colchester Road, Weeley, CO16 9JP on Friday 28th February at 2.00pm. Donations if desired to St Helena Hospice, collection available at the crematorium or via East of England Co op 56a St Andrew's road, Clacton On Sea, CO15 3AP.
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Feb. 13, 2020