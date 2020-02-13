Home

POWERED BY

Alan ROSCOE

Notice Condolences

Alan ROSCOE Notice
ROSCOE

Alan John Sadly passed away after a bravely fought battle with cancer on 26th January 2020, aged 72 years. Loving partner to Mary, adored father to Mark and Suzanne and much loved Grandad to his 5 grandchildren. You maybe gone from our sight, but never from our hearts. Everyone who knew Alan from his many years growing up and working in and around the Sudbury area are welcome to attend his funeral at Weeley Crematorium, Colchester Road, Weeley, CO16 9JP on Friday 28th February at 2.00pm. Donations if desired to St Helena Hospice, collection available at the crematorium or via East of England Co op 56a St Andrew's road, Clacton On Sea, CO15 3AP.
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -