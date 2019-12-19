|
EILBECK
Andrew On 11th December at home. Dearly loved husband of Dorothy, father to Debbie, Heidi & Mark, father-in-law to Paul & Steve, grandfather to Steph, Jordan, Ethan & Poppy, great-grandad to Bailey. Funeral Service on Wednesday 8th January 2020 at St Lawrence Church, Great Waldingfield at 12.00noon followed by burial in the Churchyard. Flowers may be sent to Hunnaball of Sudbury, New House, 62a North Street, Sudbury, CO10 1RE. Telephone: 01787 313303
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Dec. 19, 2019