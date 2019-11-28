Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
13:30
St Gregory's Church
Sudbury
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Angela TAYLOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angela TAYLOR

Notice Condolences

Angela TAYLOR Notice
TAYLOR

Angela Katherine

(née Rowe)

Angela passed away after a short illness on 22nd November 2019, aged 85 years. Reunited with her late husband Harry but sadly leaving behind her children Kevin, Pat, Nadine and Gary, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral Service will take place at St Gregory's Church, Sudbury on Tuesday 17th December at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made payable to British Sjogren's Syndrome Association c/o East of England Co-operative Funeral Service, Cornard Road, Sudbury CO10 2XA. Telephone: 01787 372736
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -