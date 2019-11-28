|
|
TAYLOR
Angela Katherine
(née Rowe)
Angela passed away after a short illness on 22nd November 2019, aged 85 years. Reunited with her late husband Harry but sadly leaving behind her children Kevin, Pat, Nadine and Gary, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral Service will take place at St Gregory's Church, Sudbury on Tuesday 17th December at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made payable to British Sjogren's Syndrome Association c/o East of England Co-operative Funeral Service, Cornard Road, Sudbury CO10 2XA. Telephone: 01787 372736
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Nov. 28, 2019