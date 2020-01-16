Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
14:00
All Saints Church
Sudbury, CO10 2BL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne STUART
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne STUART

Notice Condolences

Anne STUART Notice
STUART STAMP

Anne Nee Logan passed on 31st December 2019 at Colchester Hospital. Dearly loved wife of the late Keith Stamp and mother of Matthew, Justin and Sarah. Adored grandmother to their children. Funeral to be held at All Saints Church Sudbury, CO10 2BL on Tuesday 28th January at 2.00pm. Family flowers only, donations to Macmillan Cancer Support and Save the Children, charities she held dear, can be sent c/o East of England Co-operative Funeral Service, Cornard Road, Sudbury CO10 2XA. Tel. 01787 372 736
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -