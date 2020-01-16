|
|
STUART STAMP
Anne Nee Logan passed on 31st December 2019 at Colchester Hospital. Dearly loved wife of the late Keith Stamp and mother of Matthew, Justin and Sarah. Adored grandmother to their children. Funeral to be held at All Saints Church Sudbury, CO10 2BL on Tuesday 28th January at 2.00pm. Family flowers only, donations to Macmillan Cancer Support and Save the Children, charities she held dear, can be sent c/o East of England Co-operative Funeral Service, Cornard Road, Sudbury CO10 2XA. Tel. 01787 372 736
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Jan. 16, 2020