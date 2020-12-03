|
|
ASHBY
Arthur
passed away peacefully on 21st November 2020, aged 81 years. Loving husband to Jean. Dad to Julie, Anthony, Daniel and Hayley. Grandad and Great-Grandad. Private Funeral Service to take place at West Suffolk Crematorium on Wednesday 9th December at 2.30pm. Family flowers only, but donations if desired may be made to payable to B.H.F and sent c/o J.Edwards Funeral Directors, 28 North Street, Sudbury, Suffolk, CO10 1RB. Tel: 01787 310148
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Dec. 3, 2020