GILL
Arthur James
Passed away unexpectedly but peacefully in the care of Ipswich Hospital on 14th August 2020 aged 87 years. Beloved dad to Malcolm, Michelle and Alistair, father-in-law to Lesley, Alan and Angela, much loved grandad to Michael, Tasha, Lauren, Alex, Becky and Jessica, great-grandad to Kameron, Kieron, Evie-May, Alfie, Leland, Peaches, Jack and baby Arthur James and a dear friend to many. Funeral service to be held at St Gregory's Church, on Friday 4th September 2020 at 9.45am. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired, for St Nicholas Hospice, to East of England Co-operative Funeral Services, Cornard Road, Sudbury CO10 2XA. Due to current restrictions, unfortunately only family members to attend the church service. If anyone would like to pay their respects outside the church, the family will be pleased to see you.
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Aug. 27, 2020