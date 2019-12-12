Home

Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:00
West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmunds Chapel
Peacefully at home on the 4th December 2019, aged 87 years. Much loved husband of Shirley, father of Alicia, Sarah and Adrian, grandfather to Charlotte, Alice and Harriet and great-grandfather to Jasper. Funeral Service at West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmunds Capel on Thursday 19th December at 10.00am. Memorial Service to be held at St Mary's Church, Cavendish at 2.00pm. Ashes to be scattered at Long Melford Football Club date to be arranged. No flowers by request, donations, if desired, for St Nicholas Hospice may be sent to H & A.W Palmer Ltd, Little St Mary's, Long Melford, CO10 9LQ.
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Dec. 12, 2019
