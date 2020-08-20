|
|
TAYLOR
Arthur James 'Bob'
passed away unexpectedly but peacefully in the care of West Suffolk Hospital on 7th August 2020, aged 80 years. A loving Husband to Betty. Beloved Dad to Julie, Tracey and Gavin, Father in law to Danny, Pete and Lucy, Grandad to Josh, Sam, James, Dom, Chelsea and Molly, Great Grandad to Esmae and Charlie. A dear friend too many. Funeral service to be held at St Gregory's Church, Sudbury on Friday 4 th September 2020 at 2:00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Parkinson's UK can be made through this site https://arthurtaylor.muchloved.com/ or sent c/o East of England Co-operative Funeral Services, Cornard Road, Sudbury, CO10 2XA
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Aug. 20, 2020