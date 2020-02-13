Home

Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
11:30
St. Mary's Church
Polstead
Astrid LYNN Notice
LYNN

Astrid Elisabet

Of Hadleigh, Passed away peacefully on 17th January 2020 at West Suffolk Hospital, aged 88 years. Dearly loved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and a much-loved wife of the late Jack. Elisabet will be sadly missed by all that knew her. Funeral service to take place at St. Mary's Church, Polstead on Tuesday 25th February 2020 at 11.30am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Friends of Polstead Church, may be sent c/o Meredith Greengrass Funeral Service, 2 Hospital Road, Bury St Edmunds,Suffolk, IP33 3JT, or in church on the day of the funeral.
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Feb. 13, 2020
