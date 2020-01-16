|
SANDFORD Aubrey
passed away peacefully on 3rd January 2020, aged 84 years. Beloved husband to Eileen, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. A Funeral Service will be held at St Mary's Church, Boxford on Monday 27th January at 11.00am. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired are to be made payable to SESAW (Suffolk & Essex Small Animal Welfare) which may be sent c/o Kingsbury & Saunders Funeral Services, 61 George Street, Hadleigh IP7 5BW. Tel: 01473 823117
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Jan. 16, 2020