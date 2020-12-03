Home

Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 14, 2020
11:00
St Gregory's Church
Sudbury
Audrey WARDMAN Notice
WARDMAN

Audrey

Audrey died peacefully at Red House, Sudbury on Sunday 22nd November 2020. She was much loved and will be sadly missed by her children, Rich and Sarah, sister Anne, family and friends. Funeral service at St Gregory's Church, Sudbury on Monday 14th December at 11:00am (by invitation due to current restrictions.) All welcome to pay their respects outside church where service sheets will be available. Donations for Red House can be sent to the funeral director. For further information please contact: Julie Edwards Funeral Directors, 28 North Street, Sudbury, Suffolk, CO10 1RB Tel: 01787 310148
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Dec. 3, 2020
