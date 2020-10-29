|
|
AMOS Barbara Passed away peacefully at home on 9th October 2020 aged 84 years. Much loved wife, mother, mother-in-law, nanny and Great nanny. She will be sadly missed by all that knew her. Due to current restrictions a private service will be held at St Mary's Church, Bures. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be payable to St Helena Hospice and Macmillan Nurses and sent to c/o East of England funeral service, Cornard Road, Sudbury CO10 2XA Or can be made online via Much Loved https-www.eastofengland.coop-funeral
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Oct. 29, 2020