SLADE
Beryl Violet
Beryl Slade died suddenly and unexpectedly on 23rd December 2019 aged 80 years. Much loved and desperately missed mum to Ronnie, Anne-Marie and the late John. Beryl was a much loved "Nanny Ben" to her grandchildren, "Nanny Polly" to her great grandchildren, mother-in-law, aunty, sister, cousin, friend and 'substitue mum' to so many. Her abrupt passing has left a huge hole in the hearts and lives of us all. Everybody is warmly welcomed to celebrate our wonderful mum's life. Funeral servcie will be held at St Andrews Church, Great Cornard on Wednesday 22nd January at 2.00pm followed by internment at Great Cornard Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made payable to Help for Heroes and Diabetes UK and sent c/o East of England Co-operative Funeral Service, Cornard Road, Sudbury CO10 2XA. Tel: 01787 372 736
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Jan. 9, 2020