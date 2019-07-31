|
|
CIARAVOLO
Betty Marion
Passed away peacefully at West Suffolk Hospital on 11th July 2019 aged 90 years. Much loved mother of Joe, Chris & John and daughter-in-law Jenny, grandmother of Mark & wife Sandra, great-grandmother to Bethany & Nicholas and good friend to Victor, Olga, Joe & family. Funeral service to take place at St Gregory's Church Sudbury on 2nd August at 1.00pm. Family flowers only.
Donations if desired to PDSA c/o Brown Fenn & Parker, 37 North Street, Sudbury, Suffolk, CO10 1RD
Published in Suffolk Free Press on July 31, 2019