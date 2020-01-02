|
PILGRIM
Betty Doreen
Passed peacefully away in Melford Court Nursing Home on Tuesday 17th December 2019. Loving wife of the late Neville, much loved mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt. Funeral Service at West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey Chapel on Wednesday 15th January at 3.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired for The Salvation Army or a may be sent to H & A.W Palmer Ltd, Little St Mary's,
Long Melford, CO10 9LQ.
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Jan. 2, 2020