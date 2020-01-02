Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
15:30
West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey Chapel
Betty PILGRIM

Betty PILGRIM Notice
PILGRIM

Betty Doreen

Passed peacefully away in Melford Court Nursing Home on Tuesday 17th December 2019. Loving wife of the late Neville, much loved mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt. Funeral Service at West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey Chapel on Wednesday 15th January at 3.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired for The Salvation Army or a may be sent to H & A.W Palmer Ltd, Little St Mary's,

Long Melford, CO10 9LQ.
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Jan. 2, 2020
