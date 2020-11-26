Home

Joyce Passed away peacefully at St Nicholas Hospice on 5th November 2020,

aged 90 years. A dearly loved mother of Gillian, Brenda and Sally, Sons-in-law Martin, Dennis and Mark. Adored Granny and Great granny. She will be sadly missed by all of her family and friends. Due to current restrictions a private service will be held at Holy Trinity Church Long Melford. Family flowers only. Donations if desired may be made payable to St. Nicholas Hospice Care and sent c/o East of England Co-operative Funeral Service, Cornard Road, Sudbury CO10 2XA Tel: 01787 372 736.
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Nov. 26, 2020
