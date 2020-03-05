|
WATERS
Betty Violet
Passed away at home on 12th February 2020 aged 79 years. Beloved wife of John. Treasured mum to Stephen and Nicola. Cherished gran to Matthew, Caroline and Zsara and Great gran to baby Ruben. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral to take place on 20th March 2020 at 12noon at West Suffolk Crematorium. Family flowers only. Donations to Parkinsons UK may be given at the service or sent c/o East of England Co-operative Funeral Services, 16 Cornard Road. Sudbury, Suffolk CO10 2XA.
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Mar. 5, 2020